Man Arrested In Midwest For 2012 Murder In Ventura County

A man wanted in Ventura County for a murder nearly five years ago has been arrested in the Midwest.

Oxnard Police Detectives say they developed information that Gustavo Cuevas was involved in a July, 2012 shooting which left one man dead, and a second wounded. They tracked him down to Menasha, Wisconsin this week, where FBI agents and local police arrested the 23 year old Oxnard man for killing Jose Gonzales. He’ll be extradited back to California.

It’s the second arrest in connection with the killing. Last January, Hugo Sanchez of Oxnard was taken into custody for the shootings.

Detectives say more arrests are possible in connection with the case.