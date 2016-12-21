Man Arrested For Heroin Overdose Death Of Teen In Ventura County

A Ventura County man is facing involuntary manslaughter, and other charges following the death of a teenager from a heroin overdose.

In September, investigators from nearly a half dozen law enforcement agencies were called to a home on the 3800 block of Elkwood Street after a 16 year old boy died there of a drug overdose. Investigators made multiple arrests.

They say interviews with others involved led them to Ross Duncan Cumming of Thousand Oaks. The 19 year old was arrested Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter, furnishing heroin to a minor and conspiracy charges.