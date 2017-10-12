Man Arrested After Wild Car Chase Leads To Series Of Collisions In Santa Barbara County

A man is facing a dozen criminal charges after what investigators say what started as an attempted robbery in Santa Barbara County turned into a wild car chase.

A Solvang store reported that someone tried to rob it at around 9:30 Wednesday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies saw the suspect’s car on Highway 246, and it then merged onto Highway 154. Officers discontinued the chase because of safety concerns about the speed of the fleeing car.

But, it smashed into several vehicles on the 3500 block of Highway 154, leaving one person with minor injuries. Deputies say Demetrius Ford of Los Angeles then smashed into the gate of a nearby ranch, and hit a tree.

He was caught at the scene, and treated for moderate injuries. The 31 year old man was arrested on charges ranging from felony hit and run to reckless evading.