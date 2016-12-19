Man Arrested After Pair Of Carjackings In Ventura County

A man wanted for at least two carjackings is behind bars in Ventura County.

It started Friday night, when a man sitting his vehicle on the PCH in the Yerba Buena area had it carjacked by another man. The victim was unhurt. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle abandoned a short time later off of Las Posas Road, in the Oxnard Plains area.

A major search was started, but they then received reports of a second carjacking near Wood and Hueneme Roads. CHP officers found the abandoned vehicle a few hours later in the Leona Valley, a remote area of Los Angeles County west of Palmdale. It had been in an accident.

Eric Ramos of Oxnard was found walking nearby, and was arrested on carjacking and auto theft charges.