Man Arrested After Laser Attack On Ventura County Sheriff's Department Helicopter

By Dec 20, 2016

A Ventura County man has been arrested after a County Sheriff’s Department helicopter looking for a carjacker was hit multiple times with a laser.

The incident happened December 16th. The County’s Copter Three was flying over western Ventura County when it was hit with a laser multiple times during a 20 minute period. The strikes are dangerous because they could potentially blind the pilot and cause a crash.

The chopper pilot notified Oxnard Police, who zeroed in on the 2100 block Isabella Street. Phillip Steven Adame was arrested on a felony count of discharging a laser at an aircraft, possession of a controlled substance, and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

