Man Armed With What Appears To Be Pistol Arrested After Storming Into Simi Police Department Lobby

A man who apparently was trying to spark a confrontation with police entered the lobby of a police department’s headquarters in Ventura County armed with what appeared to be a pistol.

Simi Valley Police say the man entered the lobby of their building on the 3900 block of Alamo Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers say he called dispatchers through a lobby phone, screaming that he wanted officers to come and get him.

As police started to block off the area, the man left the building. When he was confronted in the parking lot, he followed the orders of officers to drop the weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft pistol which resembled a handgun.

He surrendered, and was taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.