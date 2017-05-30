Man Armed With What Appears To Be Pistol Arrested After Storming Into Simi Police Department Lobby

By 34 minutes ago

A man who apparently was trying to spark a confrontation with police entered the lobby of a police department’s headquarters in Ventura County armed with what appeared to be a pistol.

Simi Valley Police say the man entered the lobby of their building on the 3900 block of Alamo Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers say he called dispatchers through a lobby phone, screaming that he wanted officers to come and get him.

As police started to block off the area, the man left the building. When he was confronted in the parking lot, he followed the orders of officers to drop the weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft pistol which resembled a handgun.

He surrendered, and was taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Tags: 
simi valley

Related Content

Man Arrested Following Nearly Six Hour Long Standoff With SWAT Team On South Coast

By Mar 27, 2017

It was a long night for residents of one South Coast neighborhood, after a domestic disturbance led to a nearly six hour long standoff between a man, and a SWAT team.

Simi Valley Police were called to the 1600 block of Rory Lane just before one a.m. Monday. A woman told police that her adult son had threatened to kill her with a knife. She suffered a minor cut, but was able to flee to safety.

Man Surrenders After Four Hour Confrontation With Police In Ventura County

By Feb 10, 2017

Tension was high in part of one Ventura County community Friday, as a man stopped by police barricaded himself in his truck on a normally busy city street.

It started at around 10 a.m. Friday on First Street, near Cochran in Simi Valley. Police stopped the truck after officers say they noticed it was being driven erratically, blocking it with patrol vehicles. The driver, who hasn’t been identified yet, refused to surrender.