Male, Minor and #MeToo

Women in Hollywood are being heard. The Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal put the problem of harassment and assault of women in the industry in full view.

But showbiz’s open secret doesn’t end there. Some of Hollywood’s youngest victims aren’t as empowered in this moment of #MeToo to speak up, particularly if they’re male.

This week, actor Anthony Rapp accused Oscar winner Kevin Spacey of assaulting him when Rapp was just 14 years old. Spacey apologized, but said that he didn’t remember the incident.

How pervasive is sexual abuse of children in the entertainment industry? And who in Hollywood is working to stop it?

GUESTS

Adam B. Vary, Senior film reporter, BuzzFeed News, based in Los Angeles

Matthew Valentinas, Producer of the documentary film about sexual abuse of teenage boys in Hollywood, “An Open Secret”; and an entertainment lawyer

Melena Ryzik, Culture reporter, The New York Times

