Ménage À Trois

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Now it's time to crown our big winner. Let's bring back our finalists - Nathan Naimark, who has his own theme song that sounds suspiciously similar to "The Flintstones" theme song, and Janet Wong, who does the same thing every morning and always puts her right pant leg on first.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Puzzle Guru Art Chung, take it away.

ART CHUNG: Thanks, Ophira. Janet and Nathan, your final round is called Menage a Trois. Each question is about a group of three members. I'll name each individual member, and you tell me their collective name. So, for example, if I said Larry, Moe and Curly, you'd say The Three Stooges. We're going to play this round like a penalty shoot out. You'll each get the same number of questions. The contestant who scores the most points will be our big winner. Your prize is an Ask Me Another Rubik's Cube and a jigsaw puzzle of two squirrels at a picnic table signed by Roy Wood Jr.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: We rolled a 20-sided die backstage, and Janet is going first. Here we go. Janet - Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyonce Knowles.

JANET WONG: Destiny's Child.

CHUNG: That is correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Nathan - "International Man Of Mystery," "The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Goldmember."

NATHAN NAIMARK: Austin Powers movie?

CHUNG: That's the Austin Powers trilogy.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Janet - "Diary," "The Edge of Reason," "Baby."

WONG: Bridget Jones movies.

CHUNG: That is correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Nathan - from an Alexandre Dumas novel - Porthos, Athos, and Aramis. Three seconds. Any guesses?

(SOUNDBITE OF BUZZER)

CHUNG: Those were the three musketeers. Janet - from a McG movie, agents played by Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

WONG: "Charlie's Angels."

CHUNG: That is correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Nathan - Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup.

NAIMARK: Powerpuff Girls.

CHUNG: Those are Powerpuff Girls, correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Now we know your wheel houses.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Janet - Darryl McDaniels, Jam Master Jay, Rev. Run.

WONG: Run-D.M.C.

CHUNG: That is right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Nathan - Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti. Three seconds.

NAIMARK: The three opera singers?

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Technically correct, but we were looking for The Three Tenors specifically. All right, we're at the halfway point. Janet is in the lead 4-2. Janet, you may not injure a human. You must obey orders unless this violates the first law. You must protect yourself unless this violates the first or second law.

WONG: I do not know, so I'm going to guess the rules for the Hunger Games.

CHUNG: (Laughter) Also a good guess. No, we're looking for the rules of robotics by Isaac Asimov from "I, Robot." Nathan - in the Olympics a 1500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run.

NAIMARK: Triathlon.

CHUNG: Those are triathlon events, correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Janet - in religion - Brahma, Vishnu and Shivah.

WONG: They're Hindu gods.

CHUNG: We're looking for a specific term.

WONG: Do you want all three of their names? Shivah is the destroyer. Vishnu is the creator. And...

(LAUGHTER)

WONG: Did you say Brahma?

CHUNG: I'm sorry. We're looking for the Hindu Trinity. They're specifically - you're correct. They are the gods of birth, life and death. Nathan, you need to get this right to stay in the game. In your own body - the duodenum, the jejunum and the ileum.

NAIMARK: The three central body parts.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: I'm sorry. Those are all parts of your small intestine, which means, Janet, congratulations. You're our winner.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC, APPLAUSE)

