Los Angeles Rams Formally Introduce New Head Coach At Ventura County News Conference

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on the official introduction of the Los Angeles Rams new head coach, who's the youngest head coach in NFL history.

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend, but on Friday, the eyes of pro football fans were on Ventura County, where the Los Angeles Rams officially introduced their new head coach, the youngest NFL football head coach in history.

The Rams had a news conference with Sean McVay Friday afternoon at the team’s training facility on the California Lutheran University campus in Thousand Oaks.

McVay says he’s excited to get started, with his first priority hiring a coaching staff. He has eight years of assistant coaching experience in the NFL, including the last three years as offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says the fact that McVay is 30 didn’t matter, because of his experience and great references from players he’s coached.

The Rams fired Head Coach Jeff Fisher during the season. They finished their first year back in LA with a dismal 4-12 record, but hope McVay can spark their rebuilding plans.