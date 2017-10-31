Longtime South Coast Judge Retires

By 20 minutes ago

A longtime Ventura County Supervisor Court judge who created some of the county’s specialty court programs has retired.

Judge Colleen Toy White has stepped down after 23 years on the bench.

White was Presiding Judge for the county twice. She started the county’s Veterans Court, Dependency Drug Court, the Community Intervention Court, as well as some other specialty courts to provide help, instead of jail time.

Before her two decades on the bench, White served in the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for 18 years.

Tags: 
ventura county superior court

