Longtime Ojai Musical Festival Music Director Retiring

The longtime artistic director for a world famous music festival based in Ventura County has announced his retirement.

Thomas Morris will step down as Artistic Director for the Ojai Music Festival following the 2019 event, after 16 years at the event’s helm.

Morris help grow the festival’s reputation, bringing in artists from around the world to serve as music directors, including big names like Peter Sellars, Dawn Upshaw, Jeremy Denk and Barbara Hannigan. Festival officials have already started work on finding a successor.

The four day long festival was founded in 1947, and is famous for being a leader in the classical music world, as well as an opportunity for artists to perform seldom heard and new works.