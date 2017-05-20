Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can, each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Faith has three. Tom and Janelle each have two.

SAGAL: So we have flipped a coin and Tom has elected to go first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. The chair of the Senate intelligence committee said Thursday that former national security adviser blank has not responded to a subpoena.

TOM BODETT: Flynn.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Biz Stone announced he would return full-time to social media company blank.

BODETT: Oh, that's - he - he went back to - was it Twitter?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In Canada, a fire truck was delayed on the way to a fire because it blanked.

BODETT: Caught on fire.

SAGAL: Of course.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Due to its continuing financial crisis, the U.S. territory blank announced it was closing nearly 200 of its public schools.

BODETT: Puerto Rico.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Conde Nast Traveler named blank America's best restaurant city.

BODETT: Well, it's probably not New York. It's got to be - it's got to be Muncie, Ind.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a little town I like to call Chicago.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: After a drunk man attempted to break into their apartment twice in one night, a Canadian couple was surprised to find blank outside their door the next day.

BODETT: The drunk man?

SAGAL: No, a six-pack of apology beer.

(LAUGHTER)

JANELLE JAMES: Nice.

FAITH SALIE: Oh, Canada.

SAGAL: After turning the guy away once, the couple found him five minutes later trying to pick the lock again on their apartment door. They shooed him away again. And the next morning they opened the door to find a six-pack of beer along with a note that read, quote, "I sincerely apologize for being so disorderly in the middle of the night. Please accept this six-pack of average tasting beer as a sign of my appreciation."

BODETT: God, even the crooks are nice out there.

JAMES: Oh, Canada.

SALIE: I know. I know.

BODETT: Isn't that great?

SAGAL: The couple says they wish the guy had either better morals or tastes in beer. Bill, how did Tom do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Four right, eight more points, total of 10. And he's leading.

JAMES: Oh, I'm going to be so horrible.

SAGAL: All right. So, Janelle, you're up next.

JAMES: I don't want to.

SAGAL: You ready to do this?

JAMES: No (laughter).

SAGAL: You can do it. On Monday, Kim Jong Un announced that North Korea's latest missile was capable of carrying blank.

JAMES: A nuclear weapon.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police say they are investigating a car that drove into a crowd of pedestrians in blank as an accident, not an act of terror.

JAMES: New York.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a charity shop...

JAMES: Of course.

SAGAL: ...In the U.K. pleaded with people to please stop donating blank.

JAMES: Canned goods.

SAGAL: No, copies of the book "The Da Vinci Code."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Trust me on this. Those little library donation boxes, they're "Da Vinci Code" lures.

JAMES: Why?

SAGAL: This week, scientists in Canada unveiled the world's most well-preserved blank fossil.

JAMES: Dinosaur.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned blank.

JAMES: Miss USA.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the owner of a topless cleaning service in Maine was arrested for stealing blank.

JAMES: Bras.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

JAMES: That was a guess (laughter).

SAGAL: Now, we know what you're all thinking right now. Wait, which topless cleaning service in Maine?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, according to police reports, an officer named Dick Polk...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's his name.

SALIE: Come on.

SAGAL: Arrested the owner of Bangor's Topless Cleaning for attempting...

SALIE: Wait, bangers?

SAGAL: Bangor's.

BODETT: Bangor, Maine. Bangor. Bangor. Bangor.

SAGAL: Yes, I was referring, of course, to Bangor's Dick Polk. He arrested the owner of Bangor's Topless Cleaning for attempting to shoplift several bras from a local store.

JAMES: I've seen this one.

SAGAL: That would be not only illegal but significantly off-brand. Bill, how did Janelle do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, she got a couple hits here.

JAMES: Yeah.

KURTIS: Five right, ten more points, a total of 12 and the lead.

SAGAL: Well done.

BODETT: Very nice.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So how many, then, does Faith need to win?

KURTIS: Five to win.

SAGAL: All right, Faith, this is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, it was announced that former Fox News CEO blank had died at the age of 77.

SALIE: Roger Ailes.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke announced that he had accepted a job as assistant secretary of blank.

SALIE: Oh, homeland security.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After serving seven years of her 35-year sentence, military whistleblower blank was released from Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday.

SALIE: Chelsea Manning.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, workers in New Orleans removed the third blank monument from the city.

SALIE: Confederate.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A pizza delivery driver in Delaware got applause and a big tip when he successfully delivered pizza to blank.

SALIE: An Amtrak train.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, NASA denied a request from President Trump to use a new rocket to send astronauts beyond blank.

SALIE: The moon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, it was announced that the New York Yankees would retire blank's number two jersey.

SALIE: Oh, is that Jeter?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Texas man is suing a woman he went on one date with for $17 after she blanked.

SALIE: She texted through "Guardians Of The Galaxy."

SAGAL: You're exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You even knew the movie.

BODETT: So does that mean we lose?

SALIE: That's...

SAGAL: The guy's...

SALIE: (Laughter) That's never happened.

JAMES: Nerds. Oh, sorry.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The guy is suing because she, quote, "activated her phone for at least 10 to 20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages," unquote. And say what you will, but nothing guarantees a second date better than a subpoena.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Faith do well enough to win?

KURTIS: She almost got a record and may have a record. Eight right...

SAGAL: Hey.

KURTIS: ...Sixteen more points, total of 19. That's the highest since I've been here.

SAGAL: Congratulations. Whoa.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You walked away with that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.