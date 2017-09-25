Libraries Across South And Central Coasts To Participate In National Voter Registration Day

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on local libraries participating in National Voter Registration Day.

Libraries on the South and Central Coasts are part of a national campaign this week to get people to vote.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Local libraries are encouraging community members to register to vote. Santa Barbara Librarian Jen Lemberger says the Central Library and all of the library system branches will be staffed with English and Spanish-speaking volunteers tomorrow to help people register.

“To really get people that voice and have them be able to exercise their right to vote. To really show that libraries are more than books and mortar and a building that happens to be in your town. It’s a community institution that is about providing information that the community needs and wants,” she said.

The goal is not only to increase voter registration, but to encourage people to actually vote in the next election.