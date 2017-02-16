Lawsuit Filed Against South Coast Landlord Alleging More Than 3,000 Building Code Violations

Insect infestations, dangerous electrical wiring, and severe mold are just some of the issues building inspectors say they found in some South Coast housing.

Now, a real estate owner and landlord in Santa Barbara County who’s been at odds with government agencies for years over the safety and cleanliness of some of his properties is facing a major new government lawsuit.

The Santa Barbara City Attorney’s Office, and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against Dario Pini alleging more than 3,000 violations of health and safety, fire, plumbing, and other building related codes.

The complaint alleges children, senior citizens, and others are exposed to hazardous and horrific living conditions. It claims Pini threatens those who complain, and has ignored past government enforcement efforts.

The lawsuit stems from a December, 2016 inspection of 164 residential and motel units in the City of Santa Barbara controlled by Pini. The legal action seeks repairs, and tens of thousands of dollars in penalties.