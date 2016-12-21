Last Year To Call 1-800 Santa Claus, Says South Coast-Based Operator

By 7 hours ago

What started as a wrong number to a Santa Barbara Visitor's Information line lead to a holiday tradition, but it's coming to an end.

Nine years ago, John Dixon of Goleta found that his 1-800 Santa Barbara line was one digit off from another line: 1-800 Santa Claus.

The man found himself getting calls from children asking for gifts, and he decided to give out some Christmas cheer.

From there, an annual call center was established; nine years later, Dixon says it will be his last year.

The 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of December will be the last time he answers the phone at 1-800 726 8222.

Tags: 
holidays
christmas

