Large Drug Bust On South Coast Nets More Than 200 Pounds Of Marijuana And Several Arrests

Authorities raid a large drug lab on the South Coast and make several arrests.

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say on Friday they went to a home on the 5500 block of Heatherton Drive in Somis to serve a felony arrest warrant for Kooshawn Shokrai who was living there. When detectives entered the home, they discovered it was converted into an elaborate butane honey oil lab.

Investigators say they seized about 209 pounds of marijuana, 26 pounds of concentrated cannabis, evidence of concentrated cannabis sales and cash believed to be proceeds from concentrated cannabis sales.

Kooshawn Shokraei, Keyan Shokraei and Brian Sommers were arrested.

The butane honey oil lab is a process used to extract high levels of THC from marijuana and convert into concentrated cannabis using highly combustible solvents. It can be dangerous because it can cause explosions.