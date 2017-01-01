LAPD Officer Dies In Ventura County Traffic Collision

An off duty Los Angeles officer is being identified as the victim of a fatal traffic collision early New Year’s Day in Ventura County.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Cochran Street and Sycamore Drive in Simi Valley just after 2 a.m. Sunday, leaving one person dead and three injured.

Heather Monroe of Simi Valley was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The 30 year old LAPD officer was fatally injured. She had been with the department since 2009. The driver of the vehicle Monroe was in, and the two people in the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they think one of the vehicles ran a red light, but aren’t releasing further details pending the results of their investigation. There’s no word on whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.