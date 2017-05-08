LA City Attorney Speaks On South Coast About Gun Violence

By 2 hours ago

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer brought his action plan on weapons to Santa Barbara over the weekend.

He spoke to the Santa Barbara-based Coalition Against Gun Violence at its 22nd anniversary dinner.

Feuer was concerned about bills that are in talks now that, among others, require states to recognize other states' concealed weapons laws.

The City Attorney had also spoken in Washington, D.C. recently urging leaders on Capitol Hill to avoid laws that he says would make the country more dangerous.

