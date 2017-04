KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a couple rescued after getting swept into the sea near Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Fire used air and ocean resources to rescue a man and woman near Isla Vista Sunday.

The two were in kayaks, and high winds took them about two miles out to sea.

The fire department was notified, and the pair were located and rescued.

They were treated at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for mild hypothermia, while their kayaks were picked up by the Santa Barbara County Water Rescue team via jet ski.