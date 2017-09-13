The Islands After Irma

Reports of severe devastation have been pouring in from the Caribbean since Hurricane Irma slammed into the islands last week.

Communities have been all but destroyed. Food and water are scarce. And local economies that rely on a constant flow of tourist dollars could tank.

We take a virtual visit to the Caribbean to see how residents are faring in the aftermath of the storm and we hear how conversations about rebuilding the islands are taking shape.

GUESTS

Michael Weissenstein, Caribbean News Director, Associated Press; based in Cuba

Charles Fernandez, Minster of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Government of Antigua and Barbuda

Claire Alicia Nelson, Founder and president, Institute of Caribbean Studies

Kelsey Nowakowski, Contributing writer, National Geographic and St. Thomas Source

Jono Anzalone, VP, International Services, American Red Cross

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

