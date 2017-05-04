Investigators Looking For Cause Of Fatal House Fire On Central Coast

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fatal fire on the Central Coast.

Firefighters were called to Esparto Avenue in Shell Beach at about 5:30 Wednesday night by reports of a house fire. They arrived to find an upstairs room engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the body of a man was found in the room. He’s being identified as Erik Joseph Rosene.

Foul play is not suspected, but the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner is investigating the death of the 55 year old man.