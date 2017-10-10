Internationally Know Author To Speak On South Coast About New Leonardo da Vinci Biography

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with acclaimed journalist and biographer Walter Isaacson, who will be speaking in Santa Barbara about is new book about Leonardo da Vinci

He was an artistic, and scientific genius centuries ahead of his time. Leonardo da Vinci’s name has become synonymous with creativity.

An internationally acclaimed journalist who’s written biographies about some of the leading figures in history has written a new book about the legendary artist and scientist. Biographer Walter Isaacson is coming to the South Coast for a free lecture and book giveaway this weekend, in advance of his new book's release next week.

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with Isaacson, who's written best selling biographies about Albert Einstein and Henry Kissinger, and is a former editor of "Time" magazine, and President of CNN.

(Isaacson will speak at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara Saturday. The 2 p.m. UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures event is free, and open to the public. Prior to the lecture, a limited number of copies of the book will be given away on a first-come, first served basis.)