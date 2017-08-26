If You're Wondering What To Do With Those Eclipse Glasses, Consider Donating Them

If you were one of thousands of people across the South and Central Coasts who came out to view the eclipse earlier this week, then you may be wondering what to do with your eclipse glasses. So, before you trash them, you may want to consider donating them for a good cause.

Astronomers without Borders and Explore Scientific are collecting the glasses that will be sent to schools in South America and Asia to be used when eclipses cross those continents in 2019. You can either drop them off at a collection center or mail them in.

For more information on the Eclipse Glasses Donation Program, click here.