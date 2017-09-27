Identity Of Couple Murdered In Ventura County Released

A husband and wife have been identified as the victims of a double homicide that’s left a Ventura County community in shock.

The bodies of Camarino and Adela Vegara were found in their Piru home Monday afternoon. Concerned family members called Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who discovered the bodies.

The town of about two thousand people has been rocked by the news that two of their neighbors were murdered.

Detectives confirmed the Vergaras were murder victims, but aren’t talking about how they died, or possible motives.