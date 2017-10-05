Iconic Public Radio Journalist Brings New Multimedia Show To South Coast

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with "This American Life" creator, and host Ira Glass about his career, and the program's evolution. Glass is appearing in Santa Barbara October 7th.

It’s one of the best know, and most honored programs on public radio.

“This American Life” is a mix of journalism, essays, and sometimes even a little comedy. If you’re a regular listener, you know it doesn’t fit into a simple category, other than to say it’s a unique venture into storytelling even in the world of public radio, which is known for its in-depth stories.

Ira Glass is the creator, and host of the program. He's set to bring his new multimedia show to Santa Barbara this weekend.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco talks with the Peabody Award winning journalist about his career, and the evolution of the show.

Ira Glass will bring his show "Seven Things I've Learned" to Santa Barbara's Granada Theater Saturday, October 7th as part of UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures 2017-2018 season.