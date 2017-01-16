Iconic American Humorist, Creator Of "Prairie Home Companion" Set To Speak On South Coast

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with iconic American author and humorist Garrison Keillor, who's going to speak in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties as part of the a nationwide tour by the "Prairie Home Companion" radio show creator

He wanted to be a poet, but he wasn’t successful at it. It turned out that he was much better at being a humorist.

Garrison Keillor has entertained audiences with his writing, his commentaries, and of course the popular radio show “A Prairie Home Companion” for decades.

While Keillor retired from the radio show last year, he’s still as busy as ever with speaking engagements and new projects based on some of his iconic storytelling. He's coming to the South Coast for a pair of speaking engagements in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco talks with Keillor, who’s going to be appearing in Santa Barbara January 22, and Thousand Oaks January 26th.