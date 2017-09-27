ICE Agent Injured Trying To Detain Wanted Man In Ventura County

An immigration agent suffered minor injuries when a wanted man in Ventura County rammed one of the team’s vehicles.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations Team tried to stop Margarito Solano Tuesday afternoon as he was driving on the 100 block of South Grant Avenue in Oxnard. They say when they turned on their flashing lights, the 20 year old man sped up and rammed a unit.

Solano was arrested at the scene. Agents say he’s a documented gang member who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, and had a loaded pistol in his pocket when he was arrested.

Oxnard Police were not involved in the ICE operation.