ICE Agent Injured Trying To Detain Wanted Man In Ventura County

By 11 hours ago

An immigration agent suffered minor injuries when a wanted man in Ventura County rammed one of the team’s vehicles.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations Team tried to stop Margarito Solano Tuesday afternoon as he was driving on the 100 block of South Grant Avenue in Oxnard.  They say when they turned on their flashing lights, the 20 year old man sped up and rammed a unit.

Solano was arrested at the scene. Agents say he’s a documented gang member who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, and had a loaded pistol in his pocket when he was arrested.

Oxnard Police were not involved in the ICE operation.

Tags: 
ICE
immigration

Related Content

May Day Rallies Bring Attention To South Coast Workers, Immigrants Concerns

By May 2, 2017

May 1st workers' rallies drew attention mainly to immigrants and their role in the work force.

They gathered in De La Guerre Plaza in Santa Barbara to talk about issues like benefits, deportation, labor, pay, immigration, and legislation to give them more security from Federal action.

Man Deported Twice From U.S. Arrested On Burglary Charge In Ventura County

By Apr 6, 2017

A convicted criminal who had been deported twice from the United States was arrested after police say he tried to break into a Ventura County home.

Port Hueneme Police were called to the 1500 block of North Sixth Place at around 9 a.m. yesterday morning, by reports of a man trying to get into a woman’s bedroom. Officers think he ran through several backyards before they arrested him.

Public Safety Agencies In Ventura County Issue Statement On Immigration Controversy

By Feb 9, 2017

Officials representing eight public safety agencies in Ventura County issued a statement saying despite the federal controversy over immigration law, they will continue to stay out of field level immigration enforcement.

The coalition represents the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s Office, the CHP, and five police departments. They say the agencies have not historically participated in direct enforcement of immigration laws, and that it’s important to keep the trust of people so they can feel safe interacting with officers.