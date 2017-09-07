Hurricane Irma Blasts Past Puerto Rico With 180-MPH Winds; Risk Rises For Florida

Hurricane Irma is bringing death and destruction to the Caribbean and raising alarm in Florida, where the chance of a direct impact continues to rise. The storm is blamed for at least 10 deaths; thousands of people are being told to get out of its way.

Irma brought strong winds and flooding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands last night. Its dangerous eye passed north of Puerto Rico's main island — possibly sparing the area from the worst of the 185-mph winds that wreaked horrible destruction in Saint Martin, Anguilla, and Barbuda on Wednesday.

"We are in a state of siege," Daniel Gibbs resident of the French territorial council for Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, tells Radio Caraibes International.

"95 percent of the territory has been destroyed," Gibbs said, echoing the assessment of Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who told CNN Barbuda is now "barely habitable" after Irma's eye hit the island early Wednesday.

After glancing past Puerto Rico, Irma is following the same track past Hispaniola, passing north of the island that's home to the Dominican Republic and Haiti. As of 8 a.m. ET, its eye was about 110 miles north of Punta Cana.

Irma has slightly weakened — its sustained winds are now 180 mph instead of 185 mph — but it's likely to remain a Category 5 storm for the next two days, the National Hurricane Center says.

"Hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula later this morning," the center says.

Irma is now moving west-northwest at 17 mph. The storm is expected to move near or over the Turks and Caicos and parts of the Bahamas later Thursday.

"The threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week continues to increase," the hurricane center says.

Here's what NHC senior hurricane specialist Jack Beven told the AP Thursday:

"Basically, the entire Florida peninsula is under threat from this, as is portions of the southeastern U.S. further to the north, because if the storm does miss Florida, it would hit more toward the southeastern U.S. coastal states."

Tropical-storm-force winds will arrive in southern Florida and the Keys on Saturday, the hurricane center predicts.

As Irma moves west, its storm surge poses a dangerous threat. The Turks and Caicos and parts of the southeastern and central Bahamas could see from 15 to 20 feet of coastal water above normal levels. Cuba's northern coast could get a surge of 5-10 feet.

