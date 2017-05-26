Hundreds Of Artists, Tens Of Thousands Of Visitors Expected For South Coast Street Painting Festival

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with the the featured artist at a street painting festival in Santa Barbara County which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors over the Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of artists, and tens of thousands of visitors are headed to a South Coast landmark this holiday weekend for an art event which has become a more than three decade old tradition.

Professional and amateur artists are taking part it a street painting festival, with pavement substituting for canvas, and chalk taking the place of paint.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco catches up with the featured artist who is creating the centerpiece work of the festival, which takes place Saturday through Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission.