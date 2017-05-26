Hundreds Of Artists, Tens Of Thousands Of Visitors Expected For South Coast Street Painting Festival

Hundreds of artists, and tens of thousands of visitors are headed to a South Coast landmark this holiday weekend for an art event which has become a more than three decade old tradition.
Professional and amateur artists are taking part it a street painting festival, with pavement substituting for canvas, and chalk taking the place of paint.
KCLU’s Lance Orozco catches up with the featured artist who is creating the centerpiece work of the festival, which takes place Saturday through Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission.