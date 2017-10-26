How Russia Is Marking The 100th Anniversary Of The Revolution

This fall marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, one of the most explosive political events of the 20th century. Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin destroyed the tradition of czarist rule, which eventually led to the Communist Party, the Cold War and the Soviet Union before its dissolution in 1991.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with NPR Moscow correspondent Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) about how Russians are marking the anniversary.

