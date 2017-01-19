How Can We Hear The Stars?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About Wanda Diaz Merced's TED Talk

When astronomer Wanda Diaz Merced lost her eyesight, she thought she'd never succeed in astronomy. Eventually, she discovered a way to hear the stars.

About Wanda Diaz Merced

Astronomer Wanda Diaz Merced uses "sonification," a way to turn huge data sets into audible sound using pitch, duration and other properties. She worked at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, where she and colleague Gerhard Sonnert created X-Ray Hydra, a music album based on her audio representations.

