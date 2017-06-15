With High Brush Fire Season Here, Insurance Needs To Be Part Of Safety Preparations

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with a South Coast insurance agent about insurance preparations for brush fire season

High brush fire season is here, and that means making sure you’re ready if you live in an area on the South Coast that’s potentially at risk.

It means making sure you done things like brush clearance, but also checking to see if you are properly insured.

Insurance agents say people hit by brush fires often don’t find out until it’s too late that they are underinsured for brush fires. They say with high fire season here, you should review your policy, to make sure you are adequately protected.

Irene Henry, with State Farm Insurance, says preparations also include having an inventory of your possessions. The Ventura agent says you should have a plan to get valuables like family pictures should a fire approach, but if firefighters say it’s time to go, you need to go.

Henry says that brush fire insurance is something most people don’t think about until there is a big fire in the news, and that usually triggers a flood of inquiries.