Hepatitis A Outbreak Hasn't Hit Central, South Coasts But Santa Barbara County Taking Precautions

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are gearing up to try to insure a Hepatitis A outbreak around the state doesn't get a foothold in the county

Health officials on the Central and South Coasts say the Hepatitis A outbreak which has hit parts of the state hasn’t hit in our region, but they are taking some precautionary steps anyway.

More than 500 cases of the highly contagious liver infection have been reported statewide since the beginning of the year, with 16 deaths. 444 cases have been reported in San Diego County, and 69 in Santa Cruz County. No cases have been reported in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

The outbreak has been linked to the homeless community and illegal drug use. As a precaution, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is teaming up with the Salvation Army to offer Hepatitis A vaccinations at homeless shelters in the county Tuesday.

County Health officials also launched an education program with local healthcare providers to vaccinate individuals who are potentially high risk.