Heavy Rainfall Hits Parts Of Central, South Coasts But No Major Problems Reported

By
The third is a series of storms to hit the Central and South Coasts hasn’t turned out to be as strong as expected, but it’s still brought significant rainfall to parts of the region.

The heaviest rainfall has been in Ventura County. Ventura has recorded 1.6” of rainfall, Oxnard 2.6”, and the mountains north of Ojai got 4.4” of rainfall.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had 1.6” of rainfall, San Marcos Pass 2.6”, Solvang 1.2”, and Santa Maria a half inch. In San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo had a half inch of rain, and San Luis Obispo 1.9”.

There have been numerous instances of local street flooding, but no major slides were reported. There’s a continuing chance of showers, and thunderstorms in the forecast today.

