Heavy Rain Hits Central, South Coasts; Break In Systems Saturday Before Next Storm Sunday

You know it was raining hard Thursday, and Friday on the Central and South Coasts.

But, exactly how wet was it?

The two day rainfall totals ranged from just over an inch, to more than three inches in a number of parts of the region. In Ventura County, Ventura had 1.9” of rain, Oxnard had 2.6”, Ojai 2.6”, and Simi Valley 1.8”.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had 3.5” of rain, Carpinteria 2.1”, Santa Ynez 1.75”, and Lompoc 2.3”

And, in San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo had 1.6”, Pismo Beach 2.9”, and San Luis Obispo reported 2.9”. The highest total in the region was Refugio Pass, with 5.24” Again, those are two day rainfall totals, so they include Thursday and Friday.

The Central and South Coasts will get a break during the day Saturday, with the third, and largest in a trio of systems arriving Saturday night. Heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, with two to four inches of rainfall possible in coastal areas, and much higher numbers inland.