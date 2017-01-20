Heavy Rain Hits Central, South Coasts; Break In Systems Saturday Before Next Storm Sunday

You know it was raining hard Thursday, and Friday on the Central and South Coasts.

But, exactly how wet was it?

The two day rainfall totals ranged from just over an inch, to more than three inches in a number of parts of the region. In Ventura County, Ventura had 1.9” of rain, Oxnard had 2.6”, Ojai 2.6”, and Simi Valley 1.8”.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had 3.5” of rain, Carpinteria 2.1”, Santa Ynez 1.75”, and Lompoc 2.3”

And, in San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo had 1.6”, Pismo Beach 2.9”, and San Luis Obispo reported 2.9”. The highest total in the region was Refugio Pass, with 5.24” Again, those are two day rainfall totals, so they include Thursday and Friday.

The Central and South Coasts will get a break during the day Saturday, with the third, and largest in a trio of systems arriving Saturday night.  Heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, with two to four inches of rainfall possible in coastal areas, and much higher numbers inland.

One Storm Down, Two To Go For Central and South Coasts

By Jan 19, 2017
(Photo by John Palminteri)

Storm number one is in the history books, but there are still two more in the forecast for the Central and South Coast between now and the end of the weekend.

Rainfall totals ranged between a half inch and an inch and a half in the region. On the South Coast, Santa Barbara had .07” of an inch of rainfall, Ventura one inch, and Oxnard 1.5.” On the Central Coast, totals included 1.1” of rain in Pismo Beach and Lompoc, and .06” in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Trio Of Potentially Major Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

By Jan 17, 2017

Forecasters say we should get ready for a string of significant storms which are heading our way, which could bring more than four inches of rain to the Central and South Coasts.

The first in the trio of systems will arrive Wednesday night. It’s expected to drop between a half inch and inch of rain in coastal and inland areas, with up to two inches in the foothills and mountains, with most of the rain coming Thursday morning.