Heat Waves Hits South, Central Coasts This Weekend

We’re experiencing a heat wave this weekend across the South and Central Coasts.

National Weather Service specialist Stuart Seto said you can expect above normal temperatures on Saturday and Sunday with highs from around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland and in the valleys.

"The heat wave is being generated by a good offshore flow that's from the mountains towards the ocean. As the air sinks, it kind of compresses and warms things up," he said.

Seto said on Friday, Camarillo hit 88 degrees which broke a record of 87 that was set in 1960.

With 15 mile-an-hour winds and dry conditions, there’s also elevated fire danger for the Ventura County interior this weekend.