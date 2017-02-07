Hearing Taking Place On Controversial New Power Plant Proposed For South Coast

The State Energy Commission is holding a public hearing on a controversial proposal to build a new power plan on the South Coast.

NRG Energy wants to build a new natural gas facility at the site of its existing plant on North Harbor Boulevard in Oxnard. The proposal has drawn widespread opposition from the community, largely because of concern about pollution. The company says it will remove two existing power plants at the site, but those plants are already slated for shutdown in 2020.

The hearing, which is taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, is an opportunity for people to provide evidence for and against the proposal. Public testimony begins at 5:30 p.m. nightly. If there are more people who want to testify, the hearing may continue into Thursday and Friday. No decisions will be made at the hearing.

The California Energy Commission has the final say on the proposal, with the ability to override the City of Oxnard, which is already on the record in opposition to the project.