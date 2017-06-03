Health Officials Warn Of Contaminated Water Due To Sewage Spill on South Coast

Health officials are warning the public not to come into contact with water in part of a South Coast city due to a sewage spill.

Ventura County’s Environmental Health Division says around 7 a.m. Friday, about 500 gallons of raw sewage was discharged in Simi Valley in the 1100 block of Waltham Circle. It was the result of a blockage in the city’s main line, which was later cleared and the discharge stopped.

Simi Valley city officials have posted warning signs at points along the storm drain channel beginning at Arcane Street and Waltham Road for a mile downstream ending at Los Angeles Avenue and Fifth Street. The signs will remain in place until Monday.