Head Of Santa Barbara County Based Fast Food Chain Drops Bid To Become Labor Secretary

The CEO of a Santa Barbara County based fast food giant has withdrawn his name from consideration as President Trump’s new Labor Secretary.

In a prepared statement, Andrew Puzder says after further consideration of the idea, and consulting with his family, he decided to drop out of consideration for the post.

Puzder heads the Carpinteria based Carl’s Junior and Hardee’s fast food restaurant chains.

The nomination was criticized by some because they questioned his choice as a fast food executive in championing workers rights. Questions were also raised about the admission he employed an undocumented immigrant housekeeper.

CNN is reporting the senior Republican leaders told the White House that support for Puzder’s nomination was eroding, and that a number of Republicans in addition to Democrats would vote against his confirmation. The move comes on the eve of what was supposed to be the start of confirmation hearings for the post.