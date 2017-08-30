Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall again, this time in Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm hit "just west" of Cameron, La., the center said at 4 a.m. local time.

The center issued a storm surge warning for a large section of the state's coastline, stretching from Holly Beach to Morgan City.

Harvey is expected to cause 3 to 6 inches of rain between the area near the Texas/Louisiana border into western Kentucky, the center says, and warns of "isolated amounts up to 10 inches."

The storm has dumped more than 50 inches of rain into parts of Texas already and caused widespread flooding in Houston.

Harvey is moving north-northwest at almost 7 mph. The NHC expects the storm's center to "move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday." The slower a storm moves can mean more potential for destruction as it hangs over an area. Harvey was barely moving when it devastated certain areas in Texas.

The NHC says maximum sustained winds are currently about 45 mph, down from a high of 130 mph when Harvey made landfall in Texas several days ago.

The NHC warns of tropical storm force winds as far as 80 miles from Harvey's center.

"This storm is going to play out over the next 48 to 72 hours and it has tremendous potential to continue to drop heavy amounts of water, and to prevent people from going about their normal daily business in a safe manner," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Tuesday.

New Orleans does not appear on the storm's primary path, but officials are still concerned about the potential for floods — just as the city marked 12 years since Hurricane Katrina flooded and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes and displaced even more people.

To make things worse for Louisana's largest city, not all of the drainage pumps in New Orleans are working. "The city's pumping system has been under scrutiny since flooding earlier this month exposed infrastructure failures and unreported maintenance issues," NPR member station WWNO reports.

"People are just on edge" in New Orleans as they wait for the storm's impact, WWNO reporter Tegan Weldland told Morning Edition Wednesday. "Every time it rains, people are left wondering if it's going to be a disaster."

