Governor Signs Bills From Santa Barbara Legislator To Improve Oil, Gas Spill Response Efforts

The governor signed into law a pair of bills from a Santa Barbara County legislator intended to improve the ability to deal with oil and gas production accidents.

AB 1328 give state water agencies access to records of chemical used in oil and gas operations. AB 1197 will create a state program to assess spill management teams. The program would aim to create a certification program, in effect striving to improve the quality of response teams.

The bills were authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Monique Limon of Santa Barbara. Limon says recent spills in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties highlight the need to insure everything possible is being done to be prepared to respond to accidents.