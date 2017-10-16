Governor Signs Bills From Santa Barbara Legislator To Improve Oil, Gas Spill Response Efforts

By 8 hours ago
  • Cleanup crews at 2015 Refugio oil spill
    Cleanup crews at 2015 Refugio oil spill

The governor signed into law a pair of bills from a Santa Barbara County legislator intended to improve the ability to deal with oil and gas production accidents.

AB 1328 give state water agencies access to records of chemical used in oil and gas operations. AB 1197 will create a state program to assess spill management teams. The program would aim to create a certification program, in effect striving to improve the quality of response teams.

The bills were authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Monique Limon of Santa Barbara. Limon says recent spills in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties highlight the need to insure everything possible is being done to be prepared to respond to accidents.

Tags: 
oil spills
limon
cal coast news

Related Content

Ventura County To Look At Oil Pipeline Regulation Issue

By Feb 6, 2017

How involved should Ventura County be in dealing with the regulation of hundreds of miles of major oil pipelines in the county?

County Supervisors are set to look at the question Tuesday.

The Ventura County Grand Jury says the county should be more involved, having county staff prepare an annual report on the oversight of the pipelines. County planner say while that’s possible, the county only plays a sidebar role, with state and federal agencies bearing the primary responsibilities for regulation.