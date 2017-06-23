Garth Brooks Sells Out Central Coast Concert In 30 Seconds; Star Says He Wants To Add Second

Tickets went on sale Friday for a Central Coast appearance for perhaps the biggest name in modern country music, and sold out in 30 seconds.

Garth Brooks is set to play at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles July 27th, with the nearly 15,000 tickets gone in moments. Brooks was overwhelmed by the fan response to his concern, and on Twitter said “Wow-30 seconds. Are you kidding me? That means I owe you another one!”

In a video clip he posted, he said they need to see if they can add a second concert date to help deal with the overwhelming response. The fair is well known for getting top notch shows, with this year’s lineup also including country stars the Zac Brown Band, and Hunter Hayes and The Band Perry.

Rock acts set for the fair in Paso Robles include John Mayer, The Chainsmokers, and the double bill of Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows.

The 2017 Mid-State Fair runs July 19th through 30th.