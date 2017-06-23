Garth Brooks Sells Out Central Coast Concert In 30 Seconds; Star Says He Wants To Add Second

By 7 hours ago

Tickets went on sale Friday for a Central Coast appearance for perhaps the biggest name in modern country music, and sold out in 30 seconds.

Garth Brooks is set to play at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles July 27th, with the nearly 15,000 tickets gone in moments. Brooks was overwhelmed by the fan response to his concern, and on Twitter said “Wow-30 seconds. Are you kidding me? That means I owe you another one!”

In a video clip he posted, he said they need to see if they can add a second concert date to help deal with the overwhelming response. The fair is well known for getting top notch shows, with this year’s lineup also including country stars the Zac Brown Band, and Hunter Hayes and The Band Perry.

Rock acts set for the fair in Paso Robles include John Mayer, The Chainsmokers, and the double bill of Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows.

The 2017 Mid-State Fair runs July 19th through 30th.

garth brooks
mid-state fair
cal coast news

John Mayer To Perform On Central Coast

By Mar 17, 2017

One of the hottest musicians in the pop music world is coming to the Central Coast.

John Mayer has just been added to the lineup for the 2017 Mid-State Fair. The Grammy winning artist will play in Paso Robles July 24th. Mayer has performed twice before at the fair.

He has a new album, “The Search for Everything,” set to debut in a few weeks. The 2017 Fair runs July 19th through 30th.

California Mid-State Fair Kicks Off 12 Day Run On Central Coast

By Jul 20, 2016

It’s fair time on the Central Coast.

The California Mid-State Fair kicked off its 12 day run in San Luis Obispo County today. The fair features an all-star lineup of musical acts.

The band “Fall Out Boy” is the headliner tonight, with Fergie, Don Henley, and Duran Duran also in the rock and pop music lineup during the next two weeks.

The county music lineup includes Justin Moore with Joe Nichols tomorrow night, Blake Shelton Saturday night, and Tim McGraw Sunday night.

The fair runs through July 31st at the Paso Robles Event Center.