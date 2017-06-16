Gang Sweep On South Coast Leads To 10 Arrests; 80 Officers Involved In Raids

A massive gang sweep involving eight locations on the South Coast has led to ten arrests.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives spearheaded the massive operation Thursday following a month long investigation. The gang had been involved in crimes ranging from robberies to drug sales.

80 officers from more than a half dozen local and state law enforcement agencies were involved in the sweep.

Detectives say because of the violent nature of the gang, Oxnard and Ventura SWAT teams were enlisted to help with the raids at two of the locations. More than a dozen weapons were seized.