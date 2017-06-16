Gang Sweep On South Coast Leads To 10 Arrests; 80 Officers Involved In Raids

By 10 hours ago
  • A gang sweep on the South Coast led to 10 arrests, and the seizure of more than a dozen weapons
    A gang sweep on the South Coast led to 10 arrests, and the seizure of more than a dozen weapons
    (Ventura County Sheriff's Office Photo)

A massive gang sweep involving eight locations on the South Coast has led to ten arrests.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives spearheaded the massive operation Thursday following a month long investigation. The gang had been involved in crimes ranging from robberies to drug sales.

80 officers from more than a half dozen local and state law enforcement agencies were involved in the sweep.

Detectives say because of the violent nature of the gang, Oxnard and Ventura SWAT teams were enlisted to help with the raids at two of the locations. More than a dozen weapons were seized.

Tags: 
gangs

Related Content

Six Suspected Gang Members Arrested After Guns, Drugs Found In Santa Barbara County Park

By Jun 16, 2016

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies investigating what appeared to be suspicious activity in a county park say they arrested six suspected gang members, after they found two guns, ammunition, and drugs in a park restroom.

The deputies were driving through Rocky Nook Park, in Mission Canyon around 9:30 Monday night when they noticed what appeared to be fresh gang graffiti on a picnic table. As they investigated, in a nearby restroom they found a shoebox containing two pistols, close to 100 rounds of ammunition, and some baggies of cocaine.