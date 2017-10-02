Full Containment Still Not In Place For Central Coast Brush Fire

It now looks like it will be Tuesday before we see full containment of a 400 acre plus brush fire on the Central Coast.

The Rucker fire started Friday northeast of Lompoc, forcing evacuations and threatening homes during its first few hours. Firefighters stopped the flames before they could reach houses. They had been hoping for full containment Sunday, but flareups and wind have pushed back expected total containment twice.

Firefighters think the series of blazes which made up what was known as the Rucker fire were caused by an issue with a passing vehicle.