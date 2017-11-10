Friday News Roundup - International

President Trump visits Asia. Several Saudi Arabian princes visit prison. And we revisit a conversation about offshore tax shelters in light of the Paradise Papers.

Travel around the world with us for a look at some of the biggest stories in this week’s international news.

GUESTS

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”; @MoisesNaim

Kim Ghattas, Columnist, Foreign Policy; senior visiting fellow, Carnegie Endowment; former BBC State Department correspondent; author of a forthcoming book on Saudia Arabia and Iran; @BBCKimGhattas

Mikhail Zygar, Russian journalist; author of a new book, “The Empire Must Die: Russia’s Revolutionary Collapse, 1900-1917”; and “All the Kremlin’s Men,” now out in paperback; @zygaro

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

