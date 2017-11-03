Friday News Roundup - International

A terror attack ended the lives of six international tourists who were visiting New York this week. The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan, is in custody and authorities are working to learn more about why he may have carried out this act of deadly violence.

President Trump weighed in, rather controversially, on the lower Manhattan attack as he prepares for a trip abroad to Asia.



NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017



Is now the right time for him to leave the country?

And the CIA has released thousands of files recovered from Osama Bin Laden’s computer, including the former al-Qaeda leader’s personal journal.

In news not related to terrorism, the contestants of the Miss Peru pageant went viral this week — not for silly answers to silly questions — but for using their platform to raise awareness about violence against women.



GUESTS

Shawn Donnan, World trade editor, covering international economics for Financial Times; @sdonnan

Nancy Youssef, National security reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @nancyayoussef

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists”; @peterbergencnn

