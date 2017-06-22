Four Arrested For Phony Painkiller Prescription Ring In Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

The staff at a Ventura County pharmacy is being credited with catching a bogus prescription for painkillers which led to an investigation which led to four arrests.

In May, workers at a CVS pharmacy in Thousand Oaks determined they had received a fraudulent prescription. They contacted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, which led to an investigation by the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit.

The team says it found out that four people were responsible for more than 100 phony prescriptions for painkillers in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Two Ventura County residents and two San Fernando residents were arrested on charges ranging from charges to commit a conspiracy to fraudulent prescriptions.