Four Arrested In Connection With String Of Commercial Burglaries In Ventura County

Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to four different burglary calls at small markets and cafes early Sunday morning in Moorpark. They discovered surveillance video at one of the locations, which showed the suspects in a small SUV. Minutes later, deputies happened to spot the SUV on Los Angeles Avenue.

They stopped it, and found three young men in the vehicle, along with what they call significant evidence linking them to the burglaries. They were arrested, along with a fourth person at a Moorpark home.

Detectives say they are now trying to determine if the three teens, and one adult arrested might also be involved in some similar burglaries in Thousand Oaks.