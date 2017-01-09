Former Ventura County Physician Sentenced To Nearly Two Decades In Prison

A former Ventura County surgeon convicted of performing sometimes unnecessary operations which left some of his patients disabled has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.

Dr. Aria Sabit had a financial interest in a company which made spinal devices. Sabit practiced in Ventura County until 2011, when he moved to Michigan. A federal judge called what Sabit had done “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Sabit admitted he was responsible for the pain and suffering he caused, and that he cheated some insurers. He had pled guilty to conspiracy, and fraud charges.