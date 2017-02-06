Former UCSB Student Dies From Injuries In Isla Vista Accident

There’s shock in the U-C Santa Barbara community, following the death of a former student in an accident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives say Kenneth Yun was trying to sit on the second story railing of an apartment on the 800 block of Embarcadero Del Norte in Isla Vista when he lost his balance. He landed in an asphalt parking lot, severely injuring his head. He was taken to a Santa Barbara hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but he died several hours after their early morning Sunday accident.

Officials say the 22 year old man had graduated from UCSB, and was visiting from San Francisco when the accident occurred.